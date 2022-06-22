Robert L. “Bob” Burrell

Bob Burrell, 93, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his residence in Durant, MS.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 17, 2022 at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel in Kosciusko, MS. Visitation was held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Friday at the funeral home. Burial followed at Harmonia Cemetery in Sallis, MS.

Bob is survived by his sons, Bobby Burrell (Cindy), Darrell Burrell and Chad Burrell; his daughter Gayle Bell (Roy); his sister Pat Collins; and grandchildren, Shelly Bogue, Frankie Hammond, Brian Burrell, Krystal Burrell, Hope McBride, Beverly Howard, Robert Burrell, Ethan Burrell, Bryce Burrell, Makenzie Burrell, Jacob Burrell, Gracie Oliver; and 20 great-grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Thomas and Jessie Bell Edwards Burrell, his wife Beverly Ann, brothers, James Thomas Burrell Jr, William Ephraim Burrell and sisters, Vida Mae Burrell and Dorothy Mitchell.

He was a member of Harmonia Congregational Methodist Church and former owner of Grocery Store in Goodman, MS

