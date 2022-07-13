Herbert McCreary, 84, of West, Mississippi, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Vaiden Community Living Center.

Herbert was the first child of Henry and Ernestine White McCreary. He was born on July 4, 1937. He lived his entire life on the farm in West, MS. Herbert and Florence Rodgers were married in February, 2001.

Herbert was preceded in death by his wife Florence Bernice McCreary, March 14, 2017. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ernestine White McCreary and his sister Joyce McCreary Martin.

Herbert is survived by his niece Susan Martin Bailey (Dr. Bill) of Corinth, MS and their four children.