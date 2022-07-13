Robert Matthew “Matt” Bethany, 37, of Kosciusko, MS, formerly of Lexington, MS, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Matt was born on September 1, 1984. He graduated from Central Holmes Christian School in 2003. He was employed at Mitchell Metal in Kosciusko and was a member of Harvest Point Church in Kosciusko.

Matt loved his church family, fishing with his daughter, and shooting pool with his father.

Survivors left to cherish his memory: daughter Kaylee Marie Bethany of Lexington; son Robert Keith Bethany of Benton; mother Sharon Worthy Miller of Arkansas; stepmother Eva Carpenter Bethany of Lexington; maternal grandmother Jewell Stephenson of Durant; paternal grandmother Joyce King Bethany of Lexington; fiancee Madeline Jenkins; brother Brian C. Bethany (Kristin) of Virginia; stepsister Lindsey Carpenter Austin (Gary) of Yazoo City, MS; stepbrother Josh Carpenter (Kaley) of Yazoo City; uncles, Shade Bethany, III (Zenda) of Sarepta, MS and Stephen Mitchell (Mitch) Bethany (Lisa) of Lexington; aunt Nancy Bryant (David) of Madison; nieces, Adalyn Bethany, Avery and Presley Austin, and Angel Rae, Embrie, Skylar, Brynnlie and Brooklyn Carpenter; nephews, Grayson Bethany, and Hayden Austin; and a host of cousins.

Matt was preceded in death by his father Christopher (Chris) King Bethany, grandfather Shade Albert Bethany, aunt Lisa D. Bethany, and uncle Robert Dewayne Worthy.

A memorial service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at Carpenter Family Graveyard in Yazoo City. Southern Funeral Home in Lexington handled the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.