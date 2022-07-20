Jerry Mars Pilgrim, 84, of Clinton, MS went home to his Savior and to his beloved wife, Frances, on July 12, 2022.

He was born in Philadelphia, MS on October 8, 1937. He was retired from Siemens in Richland, MS and was an Air Force veteran. He worked tirelessly in his church for many years until circumstances prevented him from continuing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Pilgrim, and parents Ruth Cook and J. B. Pilgrim.

Survivors are his children, Jimmy Pilgrim (Janet) of Richland, MS; Cheryl Phillips (Bob) of Florence, MS; David Pilgrim of Hasty, AR; and Jeri Guinn (Jason) of Braxton, MS, and brother James Pilgrim (Sarah) of Texas. He is survived by numerous beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Private graveside services were held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington, MS.