STANLEY DILLON

Stanley Harold Dillon, 73, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital DeSoto in Southaven, MS as the result of an accident that happened Nov. 6, 2021. He was born in Brookhaven, MS and raised in Lexington, MS. Stanley graduated from Lexington High School in 1968, where he lettered in basketball, football, and track. He was offered scholarships to play football for several universities, including Mississippi State University which he loved. Unfortunately, a football injury, during a game his Senior year, lead him down a different career path. Stanley graduated from Holmes Jr. College and received his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Mississippi in 1973. He and his wife, Karen, moved to New Albany when he began working at Rogers Drug Store. He bought the store in 1974 and moved to the current location as Medical Center Pharmacy. Stanley owned the store for 47 years until it was sold in December 2021. He loved the drugstore and helping his customers. Stanley enjoyed duck hunting in the Delta, being with his friends, and especially spending time with his children and grandchildren. He spent many hours at the fields watching his grandsons play soccer. Stanley was a member of First United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Karen Hathorn, son Hal Dillon (Constance) of Hernando, MS; daughters Kate Dillon Walters (Ben) of Germantown, TN and Jenny Dillon Wallace (Matt) of Memphis, TN; his grandsons Jacob Dillon, Cameron Baker, Matthew and Owen Walters; his brother David Dillon of Lexington, MS and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Myron Dillon, Sr., his mother Elizabeth Young Dillon, and his brother Myron Dillon, Jr.

The funeral will be at First United Methodist Church in New Albany, MS on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at the church, and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, July 15, with the service to follow.