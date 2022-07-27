Mr. David Henry Starns, 79, of West, MS, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Kosciusko, MS. Graveside services and interment were held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 23rd, at Old Wheeling Cemetery in Holmes County, MS, with Rev. Lynn Nations officiating. Porter Funeral Home of Louisville was in charge of arrangements.

David was born on August 14, 1942, in Fort Worth, TX, to Tony Ann and Pete Starns. He was a graduate of Northside High School in Fort Worth, TX. He was a welder for G & O Manufacturing in Jackson for almost 30 years. He was an Army veteran where he served with the military police in Europe. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in West, MS. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Melton Starns; and his parents.

He is survived by a daughter, Bronwyn (Danny) Robertson of Jackson, MS; two sons, Nathan (Heather) Starns of Hattiesburg, MS, and Seth Starns of West, MS; his grandchildren, Abby, Mason, Betsy and Maggie Starns, Eli Starns, and Tanner and Brister Robertson; and two sisters-in-law, Louise Bookout and Melissa Stuckey.

Pallbearers were Mason Starns, Eli Starns, Tanner Robertson, Brister Robertson, Danny Robertson, and Jason Dew.

Memorials may be made to the Friends of the Library, P. O. Box 25, West, MS, 39192, or the Old Wheeling Cemetery Fund.

