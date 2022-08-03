Bruce Taylor, 75, passed away on the morning of July 18th, 2022. He was a beloved Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and Friend.

Born in Tchula, MS to parents Percy and Allene Taylor on January 9, 1947; Bruce was the third of five siblings, which include older brothers Jerry and Paul Taylor, younger sister Angele Taylor, and youngest brother Greg Taylor.

He spent the majority of his professional life working and traveling throughout the Gulf of Mexico and the greater US as a professional within the oil and gas industry, serving in such roles as pipeline barge captain, superintendent of decommissioned oil rig salvaging, and pipeline installation and inspection. He would complete his last years prior to retirement working as the owner/operator of a small independent trucking company; RNG Trucking (Rhett, Noah, Grandpa Trucking).

Bruce had and is survived by two sons, Jarrod and Brad Taylor, along with three grandchildren; Rhett, Noah, and Ethan Taylor.

Thank you to those who truly knew and shared in the life of Bruce Taylor and please join us in his remembrance.

No services will be held at this time due to Bruce’s want to be included in the University of Mississippi Medical School’s Anatomical Gift Program, in his hopes to be of service to the education of our future physicians.

If one would like to make a charitable donation in his name, a few organizations important to Bruce were Oak Grove Cemetery in Coxburg, MS, Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, and the Holmes County Animal Shelter in Lexington, MS.