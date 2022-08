Lillie M. Howard, 92, of Goodman, MS, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. A funeral service will be held at Goodman M.B. Church in Goodman on Saturday, August 6 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Goodman. Winters Funeral Home in Kosciusko is in charge of the arrangements.