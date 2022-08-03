SHIRLEY WEEKLY PIGG By Holmes County Herald | August 3, 2022 | 0 Shirley Weekly Pigg, 63, of Carthage, MS, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Visitation and funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 27. Interment was in Mizpah Cemetery in Durant. Southern Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts LILLIE M. HOWARD August 3, 2022 | No Comments » BRUCE TAYLOR August 3, 2022 | No Comments » DAVID HENRY STARNS July 27, 2022 | No Comments » STANLEY DILLON July 20, 2022 | No Comments » JERRY MARS PILGRIM July 20, 2022 | No Comments »