Gordon “Dale” Russell, Jr., originally of Lexington, passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on August 10, 2022. Dale, a true Southern gentleman and kindhearted man, was born Oct. 10, 1944 in Little Rock, Arkansas, to his loving parents, Dr. Gordon Dale Russell Sr. and Martha Randall Russell. Dale was raised in a loving home along with his sisters, Roberta and Randy. He enjoyed growing up in the Mississippi Delta hunting, fishing, and raising horses. He excelled at football, but tennis was his favorite sport. He attended Gulf Coast Military Academy, McCallie School, and Webb School for Boys before coming home and graduating from Lexington High School. After high school, he attended Holmes Junior College and then transferred to Delta State University where he met the love of his life and wife of almost 54 years, Janice Arrington Russell, on the tennis courts. His career led the two of them from Mississippi, California, South Carolina, and North Carolina, and along the way, they had two daughters, Shannon Marie Russell and Marti Russell Schrapper. Dale spent his career in supply chain and sales. He and Janice spent many years traveling in Asia and Europe for work making memories along the way. They were blessed with two amazing grandchildren, Bailey Marie Russell and Maverick Dale Russell. Bailey and Maverick were blessed to have their Papa step in as their father figure and his strength and influence will live on in them.

Dale’s faith was a focus in his life and his quiet faith was evident in his daily actions. He served his church in many capacities over the years as a youth director at First Presbyterian Church in Canton, MS, a deacon, elder, youth leader, and Sunday School teacher at First Presbyterian Church in Lincolnton, NC. He spent the last years of his life as a member of Webbs Chapel United Methodist Church in Denver, NC. Dale also enjoyed getting involved with activities that his girls enjoyed. He served as the first President and a lifetime member of Boger City Optimist and volunteered for both the outstanding Lincoln County bands; Lincolnton High Band Boosters and East Lincoln High Band Boosters. In his retirement, he spent his time watching Bailey play volleyball for a travel team and North Lincoln High and Maverick acting in various plays for Lincoln Theatre Guild and North Lincoln High. He also served as Rock Springs Elementary School PTO president and as a mentor for several Lincoln County Schools.

Dale was preceded in death by his sister, Roberta Russell Graning, and his parents, Dr. Gordon Dale and Martha Randall Russell.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janice Arrington Russell of Denver, NC; daughters, Shannon Marie Russell of Sherrills Ford, NC and Marti Russell Schrapper and her husband Steve of Denver, NC; grandchildren, Bailey Marie Russell of Denver, NC, and Maverick Dale Russell of Sherrills Ford, NC; sister Randy Russell Montgomery (Butch) of Greenwood, MS; brother-in-law Chick Graning (Millicent) of Natchez, MS; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Griffin of Yazoo City, MS, and Carolyn Arrington of Vancleave, MS; and several nieces and nephews, Bubba Cunningham (Adair), Quinn McClellan, Debbie Wilkins (Henry), Sherry Penton (David), Brad Arrington (Amy), Jet Griffin (Vernette), Cindy Tarver (Dan), Scooter Griffin (George Anna), Gil Arrington (Laura); and many great nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 2pm on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Webbs Chapel United Methodist Church Family Life Center in Denver, NC with a receiving after the service.

In lieu of flowers, Dale would prefer donations to charity in his honor. His favorite charities were St. Jude Hospital and Webbs Chapel Methodist Church but feel free to donate to the charity of your choice.