Larry Daves, 77, of Durant, MS, passed away Sunday, August, 21, 2022, at his home. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Elrie Daves, his mother Eddie Faye Jones Daves, his sister Carla Brown, and his brother Wesley Daves.

Larry was a carpenter and a cabinet maker, he had worked at Fleetwood Homes for many years and had served in the Mississippi National Guard. Larry was a member of Beulah Baptist Church in Lexington.

Larry is survived by his sons, Terry (Cheyenne) Daves of Statesboro, GA and Eddie Daves (Casey) of AR, his sister Rita Hollowell (Russell) of Vicksburg, MS, and brothers, Aubrey Phillip Daves (Mary) of Durant, MS and Allen Daves (Velma) of Snow Flake, AZ.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kate Grace Daves, Lily Jean Daves, Nathan Jagger Daves, Savannah Daves and Logan Daves.

Graveside services will be held Friday, August 26 from the Coxburg Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.