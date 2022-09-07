Elizabeth “Betsy Alice” Kimbrough Padgett went to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Betsy was a lifelong resident of Lexington, Miss., and worked to better the town throughout her life. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1970 and from Mississippi State with her bachelor’s degree in art in 1973. When returning to Lexington, she maintained books for various businesses before working at the Mississippi Department of Welfare. She later moved to Peoples Drug Store, where she spent 15 years hiring much of the staff, managing the back office and helping purchase the store’s merchandise.

In 1999, she started with the Mississippi State University Extension Service in Holmes County. There, she expanded program access throughout the county, teaching Leadership Counts! classes in the county schools and leading the 4-H program, which prospered under her guidance. She retired in July 2021 after working with hundreds of 4-H and Extension children, earning numerous awards during her 22 years of service.

Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, John Jr. and Blanche Kimbrough and her older brother John (Kim) III. She is survived by her loving husband Paul, son Koby (Emily), daughter Kasey (Curtis) Mooneyhan, brother Bob (Susie) Kimbrough, sister-in-law Debbie Kimbrough and grandchildren, Haley and Addison Mooneyhan and Joan, Catherine, Benjamin, Owen and Margaret Padgett.

The family would like to thank the medical staff at the University of Mississippi Medical Center for their support during the final hours of Betsy’s life.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 8 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington. The family welcomes all visitors to celebrate her life at the Howard S. Allen Educational Building at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington after the service.

Pallbearers will be her nephews, Eric and Duane Padgett and Allin, Robert, John Robert and John IV (Duke) Kimbrough. Honorary pallbearers are Tyler Branch, Larry Brown, David Dillon, Russell Fletcher, Davian Powell, Julian Watson, Phillip Watson, Dr. Walter Roberts and John R. Word.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Padgett/Kimbrough 4-H Scholarship Fund; send with designated to the fund to the Holmes County Extension Service, PO Box 330, Lexington, MS 39095.