Alice Laverne Nix Grace McCreary, 85, of West, Mississippi, entered her eternal rest on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center surrounded by family.

Alice was born April 24, 1937, to Avery Lee and Mamie Clyde Ales Nix. After losing Mamie at a very early age, she was raised by her father and his wife, Anna Clementine Jarvis Nix, affectionately known to all as “Tiny”. She was a graduate of Kemper County Agricultural High School and Mississippi College with a degree in Elementary Education.

After a brief time teaching in the public-school system, she began a lengthy career at East Holmes Academy. In her more than 40 years of teaching, Alice impacted countless lives. She was known as a strict disciplinarian with a loving heart, and was fiercely loyal to EHA.

Alice was well known for her love of sports. She followed East Holmes teams all over the state to cheer them on. Saturday afternoons often found her in front of the TV watching her Ole Miss Rebels play some sport. She was also known for preparing elaborate holiday meals and spending time in the mountains. She was a very dedicated church member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church for well over 60 years and had a nurturing spirit to care for anyone who needed her. Alice was very proud of her several collections of fine China, and had a deep hatred of disposable plates.

As much as she loved sports, she loved spoiling her grandchildren more. Those of us who knew her stricter side were surprised to discover just how lenient she was with her grands. No distance would stop her from supporting her grandchildren who knew her as “Ma” and “Gran”.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Leon Nix, her sister Mary Ann Nix Windham, and her first husband, W.E. Grace, Jr.

She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 39 years, John Wayne McCreary; her daughter Anna Keith Grace Foy (Donald), of Grayson, LA; her sons Wilburn Lee Grace (Charla) of Ethel, MS, and William Guy “Bill” Grace (Wendy) of Kosciusko, MS; her sister Tommy Lou Nix Johnson (James); her grandchildren Keith Foy, Evan Chandler (Holli), Kevin Foy, Jonathan Chandler (Lauren), Alicia Taylor (Ross), Britt Grace, Kaylee Chisolm (Tyler), and Drew Grace; two great grandchildren, Emma Joy Chandler and Isaac Charles Chandler; and her faithful sister-friend Freddie Ann Farmer, as well as several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Visitation was held on Monday, September 12 from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko, MS. Services was held on Tuesday, September 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in West, MS with visitation from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment was in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Tyler Chisolm, Keith Foy, Kevin Foy, Britt Grace, Drew Grace, and Ross Taylor.

Memorials can be made to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Fund 2843 Race Track Road, West, MS 39192.

