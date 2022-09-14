Choyce M. Diffey, 82, of Tchula died Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at his home.

Visitation was held on Saturday, September 10 from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Services were held at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Interment followed in Coxburg Cemetery.

Mr. Diffey, a native of Sharkey County, was born to Choyce Henderson Diffey and Ocie Mae Bates Diffey on February 4, 1940. He was a dedicated servant of the Lord as a member and deacon at Horseshoe Baptist Church for 58 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Donie Ruth Childs.

Mr. Diffey leaves behind Mary Ann Diffey, his wife of 58 years; two sons, Stan (Angela) Diffey of Sallis and Steve Diffey of Goodman; five grandchildren, Grace (Josh) Diffey Whitehead of Camden, Tyler Diffey of Lexington, Elise Diffey of Sallis, Choyce S. Diffey II of Sallis and Anna Diffey of Lexington.

He retired from Scott Petroleum after faithfully serving the company for 35 years.

Pallbearers included: Thad and Travis Killebrew, Mitch and Rocky Leflore, Chris and Bryan Killebrew and Russ Pullen. Honorary pallbearers include: Ricky Pullen, Larry Killebrew, Solon Scott, Dr. Charles Nause and Morgan “Shorty” Galey.

His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren and watching his New Orleans Saints.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Baptist Children’s Village or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.