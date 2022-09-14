Helen Ferrell Pierce was born on June 11, 1925. Although she was raised in Jackson, her home was the small community of Coxburg, MS. There she and her husband John T. “Tucker” Pierce built a home place that would, over many decades, provide for four children, five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In an era when women were typically relegated to a mere homemaker role, Helen was different…she was special in so many ways, she held full time employment while caring for her children and grandchildren. She was outspoken and strong-willed. Her love was unconditional yet firm, and her nurturing was instrumental in developing an independent, hardworking family.

After the death of her husband Tucker in 1986, Helen operated a cattle farm with her son John Thomas. Even into her late 80’s she could be found walking the pastures checking on her cows and tending to those in need.

Her love was a love of deeds. She did so much for so many. When not caring for her farm or her family, Helen’s independent, adventurous spirit took her all over the world–she visited numerous countries and all 50 states. If asked about her travels, she would, no doubt, provide elaborate detail of her trips to the Holy Land. Helen was a genuinely devout Christian–she loved her God and she loved her church. She was a member of Harland Creek Baptist Church for half a century. Her church family was her extended family, and she loved them dearly

Helen was taken to Heaven on September 8, 2022…she was 97 years old.

She is survived by her son John Thomas Pierce III; daughters, Kathy Jones (James), and Pamela Killebrew; granddaughter, Heather Tutor; and grandsons, Heath Killebrew, Curt Jones and Matt Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband Tucker, daughter Dona Kaye Cotten, and grandson Keath Killebrew.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Harland Creek Baptist Church in Coxburg. Rev. Roger Richardson officiated. Visitation was held from 12:30 p.m. till service time at the church. Pallbearers were Heath Killebrew, Curt Jones, Matt Jones, Wyatt Jones, Hayden Tutor, and Sonny Tutor. Interment followed in Malone Cemetery in Coxburg.

