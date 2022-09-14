Larry Joe Clanton, 77, of Tchula, MS passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at his home surrounded by his friends and family. He was the son of Russell Alvin Clanton and Fannie Odel Weeks Clanton.

Larry was born on June 27, 1945 in Schalter, MS. He was a farmer and a Baptist by faith. He had also been a member of the Mississippi National Guard.

Larry came to the Tchula area in 1964, working for the late James “Bubba” Cunningham. After several years of working under Bubba’s guidance, Larry ventured out on his own to farm and raise cattle. Larry was also an avid deer hunter and enjoined his time with the Rockport Conservation League.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sylvia McClain Clanton, one son Jerry “Skip” Wilson (Missy) of Oxford, MS, one brother Charles (Karen) Clanton of Kosciusko, MS, and grandchildren, Sadie Wilson of Nashville, TN, and Lucy Wilson of Oxford, MS. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Russell and Jimmy Dale Clanton.

Pallbearers were Bradley Clanton, Jay McClain, Jerome Kimble, Brent Mauldin, Heath Killebrew, and George Cunningham. Honorary pallbearers were Walt Diggs, Carl Britt, Pepper Beard, Don Barrett, and the members of Rockport Conservation League. Bro. Larry Edwards was the officiating minister.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Grace Water PO Box 49 Yazoo City MS 39194, or a charity of your choice.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Pinecrest Cemetery in Tchula.