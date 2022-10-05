Virginia Hudgins Burrell, 76, of Goodman, passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Virginia had farming interests around Goodman, and she loved animals. She took pride in taking care of the Franklin Presbyterian Church and Cemetery near Lexington. Virginia was a member of Shiloh Methodist Protestant Church in Sallis, MS.

Virginia was preceded in death by her father Joe Hudgins and her mother Georgia Lee Sims Hudgins Crowder.

Virginia is survived by her brother Bo Haley and his girlfriend Olivia Edwards of Brandon, MS, and sisters, Jean Guzman of Pickens, MS and Betty Cole of Brandon, MS.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 4 from the Southern Funeral Home Chapel in Lexington, MS, at 12:00 noon. Visitation began at 10:00 a.m. Interment was in Franklin Cemetery.