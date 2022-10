Virna M. Kurns, 92, of Durant, MS, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary M.B. Church in Durant. The viewing will be held on Friday, October 7 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Winters Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Interment will be at Saron Cemetery in Durant.