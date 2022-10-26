Thomas Wayne Watkins, 95, a retired farmer, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jackson, MS. Wayne, as he was known by his family and friends, was a member of Cruger Baptist Church and had served in the U.S. Army.

Wayne is survived by his son Thomas Wayne “Tommy” Watkins, Jr (Jennifer) of Lexington, MS; his daughters, Gwen Watkins Meeks (David), and Janet Watkins Lindsey, both of Lexington, MS; Sandra Watkins Murphy of Cruger, MS and Tammy Watkins of Madison, MS; and the mother of his children Gloria Turbeville Watkins of Cruger, MS.

He is also survived by his sister Marilyn Walker of Lexington; and his grandchildren, Brandy Murphy, Shaunda (Laney) Littlejohn; Falon (Tate) Harris, Jared (Conner) Meeks, Rivers (Scottye) Collins, Kelsey (Alex) Johnson, Waye (Taylor Grace) Watkins and Georgia Watkins; 11 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Graveside services were held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery near Cruger, MS.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Cruger Baptist Church, 14538 Main Street, Cruger, MS 38924.

Pallbearers were Jared Meeks, Brandy Murphy, Waye Watkins, Allen Watkins, Tanner Harris, and Mike Watkins.

Honorary pallbearers were Oliver Harris, Dr. Davis Flemming, Vernon Lehman, and Henry L. “Brother” Gordon.