EARL HARRIS ABLES By Holmes County Herald | November 3, 2022 | 0 Earl Harris Ables, 87, passed away at his home on Thursday October 27, 2022, Funeral services were held on Monday, October 31 at 1:00 p.m. graveside from the Harland Creek Cemetery near Lexington. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts EMILY KATHERINE (KATE) MUSSELWHITE MARTIN November 3, 2022 | No Comments » WALTER LARRY JONES November 3, 2022 | No Comments » THOMAS WAYNE WATKINS October 26, 2022 | No Comments » SARAH SUDBECK NELSON October 12, 2022 | No Comments » MARY KING October 12, 2022 | No Comments »