Emily Katherine (Kate) Musselwhite Martin passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the age of 105. Visitation will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Racetrack Road, on Friday, November 4, from 1:00-2:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Southern Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.