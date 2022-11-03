WALTER LARRY JONES

September 15, 1950 –

October 4, 2022

Larry passed away suddenly in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 72. He is preceded in his death by his mother, Mary Sue, and his father, Ollie. He is survived by his wife, Deidre, and their three children; Molly (Jason), Stephen, Benjamin (Lilly), and granddaughter Hailey.

Larry was a retired US Coast Guard Officer serving for over 30 years. He had many hobbies, including playing with his granddaughter Hailey, fishing, bird watching, hunting, and just about anything else outdoors. He loved his family more than anything in the world. He will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him.

East Lawn Palms Mortuary & Cemetery handled the arrangements.