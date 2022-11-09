LUCY ANN DICKERSON ALEXANDER

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Lucy Alexander, our loving and devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on November 2, 2022.

Lucy was born March 5, 1943 to Clydie and Cephas Dickerson. She married William Louis Alexander on January 25, 1963. They would have been married 60 years in January.

Lucy was retired from the Holmes County District Attorney’s office. As with all jobs held throughout her lifetime, Lucy worked hard and made sure things were done just so. No matter the task, everything she did had to be just right. Just like with her family, she made sure everyone had what they needed.

Lucy is survived by her husband, Louis Alexander; sister, Sara Middleton (Bob); sister, Gwen Herring (Wardell); sister, Carol Holley (George); sister-in-law, Inez Dickerson; and sister-in-law, Annis Dickerson; her daughter, April Marrone (Guy); son-in-law, Steve Rucker; her grandchildren, Nicole Wilson, Kyle Rucker (Megan), Kelly Pittman (Matthew), Olivia Marrone, and Cecilia Marrone; plus a great grandson on the way. All of these she loved dearly.

Lucy is preceded in death by her first daughter, Pamela Alexander Rucker; her parents, Clydie and Cephas Dickerson; and her brothers, Kenneth and Glyn Dickerson.

Lucy loved her family and instilled in her daughters and grandchildren strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.