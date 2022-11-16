Joycelyn Wooten Frizell passed away on November 9, 2022, after a brief illness with her family at her side. She was born on November 26, 1934 in Starkville, Mississippi, to Louise and Evans Wooten. She graduated from West Point High School and was a majorette in the Green Wave marching band. After high school, she attended Mississippi University for Women where she earned a Bachelor and Master’s degree in Home Economics. She always referred to herself as being a “W Girl”.

After college, she moved to Lexington, Mississippi, and began her career with the Mississippi State Extension Service in 1957. She was a Holmes County home economist for 20 years before she was promoted to Northeast District Director in 1977. She resided in Leland, Mississippi, until she moved to Cruger, Mississippi, in 2016 to be near her family.

Joy was a dedicated, lifelong Baptist where she taught children’s Sunday school and was a member of the choir. She was often a featured soloist sharing her beautiful God-given soprano voice. She was known as a phenomenal cook, seamstress, and decorator. Directing weddings was a favorite hobby, as well as traveling and reading. She was an avid Mississippi State University fan who loved nothing better than to cheer on her MSU Bulldogs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz Frizell and infant grandchildren, Kristina Louise Flemming and Jason Frizell Flemming. She is survived by her daughters, Lee Ann Flemming (Steve), Beth Frizell (Carolyn), grandson, Steven Flemming (Stephanie), and great-grandaugther, Leila Rose Flemming.

Pallbearers were Steve Flemming, Steven Flemming, David Flemming, Chip Upchurch, Sam Hutton, and Bruce Edwards.

Visitation was held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. The funeral service followed at Wilson & Knight Funeral Home in Greenwood, Mississippi. Rev. Jon Doler and Rev. Al Different officiated. Burial was at Pinecrest Cemetery in Tchula, Mississippi, following the funeral service.

Special thanks to Dr. Kenny Hines, Indywood Glen-Greenwood, and Adoration Home Health and Hospice for their kindness and special care.

Wilson and Knight Funeral Home is in charge.