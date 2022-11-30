Betty Claire Johnson Wentworth, 83, completed her journey home to her Creator, Savior, Master, and Friend, on November 25, 2022.

Betty was born in Yazoo, MS, on August 21, 1939, to Mildred Murphy Johnson and Marlin Fritz Johnson. She overcame polio at the age of 18 months and went on to live a life far beyond anything the doctors could have imagined at the time of her diagnosis. Most important to her was declaring Jesus to anyone God allowed in her life and path, with her greatest desire to finish her earthly assignment in such a way as to hear, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” from her Father.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of fifty years, Robert E. Wentworth, her brothers Marlin Fritz Johnson, Jr. and Thomas Murphy Johnson. She is survived by her brother John Wilson Johnson, her children Randy (Dannetta) Wentworth, Karen (Brad) Jackson, Claire (Marc) Chitwood, Robert E. Wentworth, Mary (Tyler) Nash, eleven grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate Betty’s life will be held at the First Independent Methodist Church of Yazoo City on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. with an interment to follow at her beloved home in Pickens, MS; and the family will receive guests beginning at 5pm.

Memorials may be made to the Pickens Presbyterian Church or to the First Independent Methodist Church of Yazoo City.