Mr. John Agie Killebrew of Winona, retired County Agent for Montgomery County, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo at the age of 95.

Mr. Killebrew is survived by his daughter Angela K. Newlin; son Dave Killebrew; two sisters, Nancy Lowe and Shirley Revill; sister-in-law Sara Killebrew; three grandsons and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, at Goodman United Methodist Church with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery in Goodman. Rev. Ed McDaniel officiated the service.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, November 29, from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the church.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona was in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.