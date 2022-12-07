Catherin “Tig” Byrd Pearson was born in Holmes County, Mississippi, on Saturday, June 23, 1934. She was the daughter of Willie and Emma Granderson Byrd. Catherin was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Willie Pearson. To this union, no children were born. Catherin attended Marcella M.B. Church and was an active member until moving to Columbus, Ohio in 2018.

Catherin was a strong black woman who loved and cared for her family. She worked many years as a homemaker and seamstress. Catherin enjoyed helping others and communicating with her many friends. She was loved by all, especially her family. She gave endlessly to many that asked of her generosity until her health failed.

Blessed with eighty-eight years of life, our beloved Catherin “Tig” Pearson entered eternal rest on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Altercare Canal Winchester Nursing Facility, in Canal Winchester, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and three brothers.

Catherin leaves to cherish her memories one brother Willie Byrd, Sr. of Redford, Michigan; loving daughter Florine Byrd of Columbus, Ohio; two grandchildren, Ricky Byrd Belzoni and Ms. Kathy (Willie) Cargill, both of Columbus, Ohio; seven great grandchildren, Latoya (Darrell) Hudson of Tchula, Mississippi, Nitaya Byrd of Columbus, Ohio, Ricky Byrd, Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia, Stephone (Ashley) Byrd of Dayton, Ohio, Renika (David Jr.) of Brandon, Mississippi, Darry Edwards, Jr. of Columbus, Ohio, and Kenny Scott of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; seven great-great grandchildren, Destiny, Diamond, Da’Miracle, all of Tchula, Mississippi, DaNiyah and DaShone, both of Columbus, Ohio, David and Devin, both of Brandon, Mississippi; two nieces that she raised, Mildred Byrd of Kansas City, Kansas and Johnnie “Peaches” (Edward) Thurmond of Lexington, Mississippi; two sisters-in-law, Lillie Byrd of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Ora Byrd of Cruger, Mississippi; goddaughter Maxine Haymore of Belzoni, Mississippi; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, and dear friends.