James Allen Tierce passed away January 8, 2023. He was born February 10, 1941 in Lexington, Mississippi to William and Eddie Hocutt Tierce. He was a star football player at Lexington High School and graduated in 1959 with a full football scholarship to Holmes Jr. College where he attended until 1961 and transferred to Mississippi State University to play. It was in Starkville where he met the love of his life, Glenda Faye Thompson and they married February 24, 1963. He joined the Air Force in 1964 and was an Aircraft Radio Technician with trips to Vietnam, Guam, and Okinawa. He graduated Centenary College in 1966 with a BS in Physics.

From there they moved to Richardson, Texas to raise their family where he worked with Collins Radio before starting his own business ‘A University Air & Heating’ (which his son continues to run). They were members of the Richardson Elks Lodge and he received many community service awards. Glenda passed away in 1975. After her death Jim continued living in Richardson and raising their two children. He always referred to himself as Jimmy T and loved playing pool and having his favorite- Whataburger.

He is survived by his daughter Cherissa Tierce-Young, husband Scott and their children Baylee and Christian of San Marcos, Texas; and his son Troy Tierce, wife Melissa and their son Tristan of Parker, Texas.

Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. January 26th, at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, with a Military graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Center Grove Baptist Church, 146 Center Grove Rd., Maben, MS where he will be laid to rest beside his true love, Glenda Faye.

You can go on line and sign guest register at www.welchfuneralhomes.com