Tammy Tharp Ward

(April 10, 1965 –

January 11, 2023)

Tammy Tharp Ward, 57, of Indianola, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Baptist East Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tammy was born in Indianola, to Sammy Tharp and Crystal Hamilton Tharp Bates. After graduating from high school, she went to work for a host of people who will say she was a wonderful bookkeeper and talented in the field of accounting. In 1986, Tammy met Gene and they were married in August of 1988. They have two beautiful daughters, Megan Elizabeth Hudson and Callie Morgan Ward. Tammy’s granddaughter, Khloe Elizabeth Oakes wasn’t the only girl in her life, but she was the center of it. Tammy enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was a wonderful tennis player. When she wasn’t working, she was with family and friends or at a ball field bragging on her baby Khloe. She was preceded by her precious son, Stephen Lowery Ward; her father, Sammy Tharp; her mother, Crystal Bates; her stepfather who she adored, Pete Bates; and her beloved nephew, Charles Kimbrell. She is survived by her devoted husband of thirty-five years, Douglas Eugene “Gene” Ward of Indianola; two daughters, Megan Hudson of Paragould, Arkansas and Callie Ward of Indianola; granddaughter, Khloe Oakes of Indianola; one sister, Pam Kimbrell of Moorhead; three brothers, Michael Tharp of Moorhead, Shea Tharp of Grenada, and Jason Bates of Indianola and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and special friends.

Visitation was held from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm, Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Burton Funeral Home in Indianola. Graveside funeral services followed at 4:30 pm at Indianola City Cemetery. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the educational fund established at Planters Bank in the name of Khloe Oakes.