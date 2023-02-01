Glenda McDaniel passed away at her residence Tuesday, January 24, 2023, after a lengthy illness. She was 81 years of age.

Glenda was a native of Holmes County having been born and raised in the Coxburg Community. She was the oldest child of Doyle and Flora Rogers. She was in the last graduating class of Coxburg Public School. After high school she went on to graduate from Holmes Junior College and then Delta State University. She retired as a Truancy Officer for the Madison County School Systems. Glenda was a member of Harland Creek Baptist Church.

Glenda is survived by a daughter Angie Chitty and her husband Chuck of Lexington. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Hannah and Sarah; a brother Shelton Rogers of Wesson, MS; and two nephews, Brady Wuestenhoefer of Greenwood MS, and Jason Wuestenhoefer of Minter City.

Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Harland Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Roger Richardson officiated.

Southern Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.