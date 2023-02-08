Keither C. Spencer

Keither C. Spencer was called to be with our Lord on Monday, January 30, 2023.

She was born in Holmes County, Mississippi on February 6, 1936 to Minnie Lee (Perry) and Henry Roy Chisolm.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years Edward Spencer.

She and Edward married on September 29, 1956 and raised their four children in Greenville, Mississippi. After she retired from Brent Transportation she and Edward returned to the Spencer Homestead where they spent their golden years.

She is survived by her four children Yvonne Natale (Garry) of Carrollton, Texas; Trent Spencer (Karin) of Starkville, Mississippi; Tracie Moore (Carl) of Scott, Mississippi; and Teresa Spencer of Madison, Mississippi.

Five grandchildren, Brandon Moore (Anita) of Senatobia, Mississippi; Toni Benton (Darrell) of Wesson, Mississippi; William Spencer of Huntsville, Alabama; Spencer Natale and Tanner Natale both of Carrollton, Texas.

Three great grandchildren, Lydia, Ella, and Anna Moore all of Senatobia, Mississippi.

She is also survived by five of her eight siblings, Clara Ellzey of Bentonia, Mississippi; Nette Chisolm of Clinton, Mississippi; Catherine Williamson of Ashboro, North Carolina; Glen Chisolm (Cara) of Houston, Mississippi; and; Tiena Melton of Scotland, Mississippi.

Pallbearers were Brandon Moore, William Spencer, Darrell Benton, Spencer Natale, Tanner Natale, and Kenneth Ellzey.

A very special thank you from the family to Leigh Jones and Bobbie “Sally” Washington for their compassion and dedication to both Keither and Edward for many years.

Services were held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, of which she was a member. Visitation was held from 2:00 p.m. till 3:00 p.m. and services began at 3:00 p.m.

Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Parkinsons Research Foundation.

Southern Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.