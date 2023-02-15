MRS. ELMA MAXINE HOWARD SMITH

Elma Maxine Howard Smith age 97 of Durant, Mississippi departed this life on Friday, January 27, 2023. Mrs. Smith, a 3rd generation educator taught in Sunflower, Humphreys, Carroll and Homes counties for over 39 years, retiring in 1990. She received her B.S. Degree from Alcorn A & M college and her Masters Degree from Mississippi State University. Survivors include 2 sisters, 5 children, 13 grandchildren, 30 great grands and 7 great-great grand-children. Family visitation was held on Friday evening, February 10, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. and Saturday morning, February 11 from 10:00-12 noon at the Durant M.B. Church, 16455 N. Jackson Street, Durant Mississippi. Funeral service followed at 12 noon.