Fay Louise Engle, 75, of Durant, MS, passed away February 19, 2023 at Lexington Manor in Lexington, MS.

Fay was preceded in death by her parents Grady and Faye Berry Sims; her husband of 51 years Clayton Engle; and son Jimmy Engle.

Fay had worked as a cafeteria worker at Central Holmes Christian School, and was a member of Bowlin Baptist Church.

Fay is survived by her daughters, Sandy (Kevin) Johnson of Kosciusko, MS and Elizabeth (Jeremy) Adcock of Sallis, MS; and her sons, Lewis (Kelly) Engle of Durant, MS; William “Meat” Engle of Durant, MS; Joseph “Pine Knot” (Brittany) Engle of Lexington, MS; and David M. “Lil Knot” Engle of Kosciusko, MS. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and two sisters, Maxine (Larry) Roche of Atlanta, GA, and Anne (Leonard) Keith of Durant, MS.

Visitation will be at the Immanuel Church of God at the 4-way stop in Durant at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, February, 24, 2023. Service will be at 11 a.m. at the church with a private family-only interment at Engle Hill. Bro. James Culpepper will officiate

Southern Funeral Home, Lexington, was in charge of arrangements.