Brenda Halderman Mullen, 65, of Lexington, MS, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Yazoo County, MS, near Vaughan, MS. She was born June 12, 1957, in Kosciusko, Mississippi, to Jim and Mildred (Horne) Burrell. Brenda was owner of Mullen and Company CPA Firm in Lexington, MS. She was a member of Lexington United Methodist Church.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 2:00 p.m., at Lexington United Methodist Church, in Lexington, MS, with Rev. Jack Wooten officiating. Burial followed in Liberty Hill United Methodist Cemetery in McCool, MS. Those serving as pallbearers were Joey Halderman, Aaron Johnson, Lane Johnson, Matthew Turner, Daniel Landry, and Stephen Gowan. Visitation was held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. till service time at the church. Coleman Funeral Home of Ackerman, MS, was in charge of all arrangements.

Brenda is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth (Aaron) Johnson of McCool, MS; one brother, Michael W. Burrell of Pelahatchie, MS; three grandchildren, Lane (Abby) Johnson, Abigail Elizabeth Johnson, Emma Claire Johnson; and one great-grandchild, William Cade Johnson, expected in April. She also leaves behind Elizabeth’s dad, Joey Halderman of McCool, MS. In addition to these special people, she also leaves behind a community of friends in Lexington.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Mildred Burrell.

