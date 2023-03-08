Carolyn White O’Connell, age 81 of Gulf Breeze, Florida passed away peacefully on February 4, 2023 at Bay Breeze Nursing Facility. She was born on August 14, 1941 in Jackson, Ms. She was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Julie White of Lexington, Ms. She was also preceded in death by her husband Tom O’Connell. She is survived by her brother Borden White of Memphis, Tn.

Carolyn grew up in Lexington, Miss. She was valedictorian of her senior class, editor of The Annual, and class favorite at Lexington High School. She graduated with honors from Furman University and then received her masters from the University of Florida. Carolyn retired after 40 years as a civilian federal employee from the United States Department of the Navy, she had an outstanding career. Carolyn was serious about her Christian faith and was a long-time member of the Gulf Breeze Presbyterian Church.

A private graveside service was held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington, Ms. Those wanting to make a donation in Carolyn’s memory may donate to the charity of the donor’s choice.