Cindy Aldy Smith, 64, of Georgetown, Texas, passed away on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Thursday, March 9th, 2023, at Harmonia Congregational Methodist Church in Sallis, Mississippi. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am at the church with Bro. Jerry Meggs officiating the services. Burial will follow in Harmonia Cemetery.

Cindy was born on September 14th, 1958, in Rockford, Illinois, to Paul E. “Hobo” Aldy and Mildred Beatrice Maples. Cindy was proud she became the first person in her family to obtain a college degree. She began her college career at Holmes Junior College but left to get married and raise a family. In 2000, she resumed her college career by enrolling in Austin Community College (ACC) and earned an Associate’s Degree in 2001. She continued on to the University of Texas at Austin (UT) and was awarded a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts degree in 2004.

Cindy was a very talented artist. While at ACC, she was honored with a Purchase Award and her work is now a part of the school’s permanent collection. After graduating from UT, she opened her own studio and taught classes, usually to young people trying to realize and develop their own talent. Later, Cindy supported ACC art students by sponsoring the Cindy Aldy Smith Award for Most Creative Artist, awarded at the annual Student Art Exhibition.

Being a mother and grandmother was the pinnacle of Cindy’s life. She adored Jennifer, Lacy, and Shea. She seldom missed any of their school events or extra-curricular activities. She cheered their accomplishments and wiped away tears of disappointment. Whatever happened, she let nothing stop her from being there to offer her support.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Georgetown.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 28 years, Robert Smith of Georgetown, Texas; daughters Jennifer Parkinson Cantrell (Stephen) of Tupelo and Lacy Parkinson Cunningham (Buck) of Oxford; son, Shea Smith of Georgetown, Texas; sister Paula Aldy Walls of Suwanee, Georgia; brothers Lee Aldy of Jackson and Johnny Mark Aldy of Brandon; five grandchildren, Finley Jane Cantrell, Lottie Lee Cantrell, James Boyette Cunningham, Mattie Louise Cunningham, and Harvey Buck Cunningham.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings, Linda Aldy Rutherford, Paul “Bubba” Aldy, Jr., JoAnn Aldy Phillips, and Linda Crump Lockett; and her in-laws, R.C. and Melba Smith.

Pallbearers will be Shea Smith, Stephen Cantrell, Buck Cunningham, Cody Walls, Jason Aldy, Charlie Aldy, and Ricky and Carla Culpepper of Terry.

Honorary pallbearers will be James Boyette Cunningham, Harvey Buck Cunningham, special friends Wayne Reynolds of Florida, and Florentino and Sara Gonzalez of Austin, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Harmonia Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Irma Branch at 6554 Highway 429, Sallis, Mississippi 39160.

