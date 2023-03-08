Robert Webb (Bobby) Wilson, 77, of Goodman, MS, passed away February 28, 2023, at his home in Goodman, Mississippi.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Sally Wilson; his wife, Caroline Wilson; and his step-grandson, Clay Burrell.

Bobby is survived by his sons Russell Wilson (Merilee) of Columbia TN and Danny Lehman (Roberta) of Franklin, TN; step-daughter Angela Sloan (J. R.) of Louisville, MS; Grandchildren: Caleb Webb Wilson, Russell Dean Wilson, Madeline Allen, Jessica Cooney, and Richard Lehman; his brother, Billy Wilson of Brandon, MS, and his sister, Betty Wilson McPhail of Starkville, MS, as well as Ann Myers of Madison, MS, who, along with her family, have been very close to Bobby for many years.

Bobby made his lifelong home in Goodman with short stops early in life in Starkville, Horn Lake, Rolling Fork, MS, and while in the military, in Germany. He attended Holmes Jr. College and was a graduate of Mississippi State University and worked in various jobs, including teaching, the military, and truck driving.

Bobby loved life and loved people and enjoyed the outdoors. In retirement, fishing was a favorite pastime.

Visitation was held at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Lexington, Mississippi, at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, with service following at 2:00 P.M. at the church.

Memorials may be made to the St. Thomas Catholic Church.