Thelma Lois Horne Grantham, 93, passed away at her son’s home in Kosciusko, MS, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Lois, a former resident of Lexington, MS, was retired from BankPlus, and was a member of Crestview Methodist Church.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents William and Annie Mae Lee Horne; her husband Mack Grantham; sister Golda Zoratti; and brothers W.W., Tildon, and Bunyan Horne.

Lois is survived by her son David (Mary Ann) Grantham of Kosciusko, MS; sister Charlene (Don) Cervene of Colorado Springs, CO; and brother Jerry (Peggy) Horne of Jackson, MS.

Visitation began at 9 a.m., March 3, 2023, at Southern Funeral Home, Lexington, MS followed by graveside services at 10:30 a.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery also in Lexington.

Southern Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.