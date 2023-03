Dr. Taryn F. Brown, 57, of Starkville, MS, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. A funeral service was held on Wednesday, March 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Griffin Chapel United Methodist Church. Interment was in Memorial Garden Park Cemetery. Visitation was held on Tuesday, March 14 at Hairston & Hairston Funeral Homes. Elder Randy Jones officiated. Active pallbearers were Fanton Bishop, Douglas Virgil, Greg Grayer, and Jeffery Johnson.

Dr. Brown was born on August 1, 1965. She was a retired educator. She was preceded in death by her father Charles E. Brown, brother Charles Brown, and sister Lakena Brown.

Dr. Brown is survived by her mother Margaret Barlow, sister Dr. Margaret Jordan, and two brothers, Torris Brown and Sam Brown.

Hairston & Hairston Funeral Homes handled the arrangements.