Ellin “Mule” Murphy, 87, of Durant, MS, passed away on Sunday March 12, 2023.

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 16, 2023 with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. and funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Durant, with burial in Mizpah Cemetery in Durant. Southern Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.