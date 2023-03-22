Phillip “Phil” Max Hopewell, 80, of Lexington, MS, passed away on March 14, 2023 at Merit Health Hospital in Vicksburg, MS surrounded by his family.

To honor Phil’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. Please privately celebrate Phil’s memory in your own ways, knowing that he will be with us all in spirit.

Phil was born in Denver, CO on March 1, 1943. He graduated from Washington High School in Washington, Indiana in 1961. He was a veteran and served in the Navy on the USS Randolph CV-15 in the Air Anti-Submarine Squadron from 1961 to 1965. After his time in the Navy, he became a cabinet maker until 2002 and then did several other jobs before retiring in 2015. Phil enjoyed working on his grandparents’ farm in Golden, CO as a teen -ager, fishing, hunting, bird watching, eating Rolos, and telling his friends and family endless stories. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan and never missed out on watching a game.

Phil is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Pearl Hopewell.

Phil is survived by his wife, Sandy Hopewell of Lexington, MS, son Lee (Erica) of Lexington, KY, daughter Stephanie of Lexington KY, stepson John (Sherie) of Gluckstadt, MS, stepdaughter Felicia (Brian) of Flora, MS, seven grandchildren, Hannah, Mercedes, Jared, Cody, Jonathan, Logan and Alysa, and three great-grandchildren, Hudson, Zayden and Zayla.

Because of Phil’s time spent in the United States Navy, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.