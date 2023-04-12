Mildred Joann Blackburn, 81, of Tchula passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023. Joann’s superior work ethic started with the Mississippi Department of Transportation in Yazoo City where she was employed for over 40 years. After retirement she continued her employment with the Episcopal Church in Yazoo City and as the church secretary for the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington, where she was a member for 50 plus years. She was an excellent seamstress, artist, carpenter, gardener and loved the nature God provided for her. Her love for her Lord, husband, children, grand children and all her family was exhibited in every aspect of her life.

Mrs. Blackburn is survived by her husband Jerry Blackburn of Tchula; son Dale Blackburn (Charity) of Carroll County; daughter Glenda Cummings (Bob) of Columbus; granddaughter Stephanie Karen Blackburn; grandson Jerry Dale Blackburn III (Kathryn); three great grandchildren, Lucas Lormand, Ansleigh Lormand, and Vera Blackburn; brothers, Richard Davis, and Gordon Wayne Davis; sisters, Barbara Jean Howard, Gloria Lloyd, and Lisa Tharp. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Lee Davis and Ruby Nelson Davis; and brothers, Robert Davis, Billy Davis, and Jerry Davis.

Funeral services for Mrs. Blackburn were held on Monday, April 10, at Stricklin-King Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. with visitation from 2:00-3:00. Interment was at Pinecrest Cemetery in Tchula following the service. Pallbearers included Jerry Dale Blackburn III, Brien Ables, Davis Ables, Keith Howard, Bruce Davis, and Robert Davis. Father George Woodliff officiated the service.