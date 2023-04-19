Mary Louise Daves, 79, of Durant, MS, passed away on April 10, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. Mary was born in Charleston, MS to Sadie Nelson and Edward Harrison Walker. She had six brothers and three sisters. She worked at Parchman Penitentiary for 15 years and part time for Jitney, Jr in Tutwiler, MS as a manager for about 20 years. When she left Parchman, she and Phillip moved to Durant and purchased a store (Mary’s Discount) and owned it for 17 years. Mary loved all of her workers and customers. Mary and Phillip have been married for 54 years. When she finally decided to retire she was on the go all the time. She loved going to the beauty shop to get her hair and nails done. Besides her family and Molly (favorite dog) Mary loved the snow. Mary is preceded in death by her Mother and Father, four brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her husband, Phillip; daughter Teresa (John) Kreceman of Morristown, TN; son Michael (Rhonda) Daves of Rolling Fork, MS; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews and friends whom she loved very much and who loved her.

Visiting hours were from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 15th at Mortimer-Southern Funeral Home; a memorial service followed at 11:00 a.m.

Register online at www.mortimerfh.com