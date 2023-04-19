Mildred Dickard, 93, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023. The celebration of her life will be on Tuesday, April 25, at Colonial Heights Baptist Church: 444 Northpark Drive, Ridgeland, MS with visitation beginning at 9:30am followed by the service at 11:00am. Following the service in Ridgeland, a brief service will be held at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8349 Thornton-Tolarville Road, Lexington, MS with visitation beginning at 2:00, followed by a graveside service at 3:00pm. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in the Coxburg community.