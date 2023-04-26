JACKSON, MS – Mildred West Dickard, 93, went home to be with the Lord on April 16, 2023. She was born at home on November 27, 1929 in Lafayette County, Mississippi to parents John Milton and Minnie Carpenter West.

She attended Taylor High School for grades 1-12, where she graduated in 1945 as Valedictorian of her class. After graduation, she moved to Memphis, where she worked in the office of J.E. Dillworth. In 1948, she was employed in Oxford as secretary for the County Superintendent of Education. This is where she met the love of her life, Euell Love Dickard, who happened to be working in the same building as the Assistant County Agent at the time. They were married on April 12, 1952. Soon after, they moved to Eupora, where she was employed as a secretary at the Futorian Furniture Company. After moving to Jackson in 1967, she worked as a bookkeeper for the accounting firm of Gonzales and Gonzales for over 20 years. Later, she was employed by Scott Harris, CPA, and retired in 1992. She was a long-time member of NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees) where she served as Social Chairman for many years.

She was a devoted wife who deeply loved her home in Jackson and the farm in Coxburg. She treasured the life she built with her husband, despite the fact that he was a Bulldog and she was a Rebel—one of the few things they ever disagreed on. She cherished her family. She was the most loving and generous mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. She appreciated her friends and took pride in her country. We will all miss her fried chicken, German chocolate cake (”No church cake”), sweet pickles, biscuits, and chocolate pie. Perhaps she will be missed most of all by her faithful companion and precious little dog, Maggie, who she absolutely adored.

Above all, she loved the Lord and her church and was a faithful member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church since 1967. She began each day praying, studying her Sunday School lesson, and reading her Bible. Even during the pandemic, she chose to be at church, where she rarely missed a service.

Mrs. Dickard was preceded in death by her beloved husband Euell Dickard, her son Glenn Dickard, daughter in law Margaret Huch Dickard, her two brothers, Robert “Bob” and Julian West, and her parents John Milton and Minnie Carpenter West.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Mauer of Mandeville, LA, granddaughters Natalie (Jesse) Lee of Charlotte, NC, Kimberly (Laurence) Presti of Charlotte, NC, and Megan (Jacob) Shapiro of New Orleans, LA, grandson Matt Harris of Baton , LA, great grandsons, Miles Lee, Charlie and Luke Presti, and great granddaughter Annie Love Shapiro.

We would like to thank the many friends and family who visited and prayed faithfully, the staff and care partners at Summer House Beau Ridge, and the hospice workers who compassionately cared for her during her last days.

The celebration of her life was held on Tuesday, April 25, at Colonial Heights Baptist Church: 444 Northpark Drive, Ridgeland, MS with visitation beginning at 9:30am followed by the service at 11:00am. Following the service in Ridgeland, the memorial concluded at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 8349 Thornton-Tolarville Road, Lexington, MS. Visitation was held from 1:30-2:30 followed by a graveside service.

Pallbearers were Matt Harris, Jesse Lee, Laurence Presti, Jacob Shapiro, Richard Dickard, Foster Dickard, and Deacon Irby. Robert Dickard was honorary pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Colonial Heights Baptist Church at 444 Northpark Drive, Ridgeland, MS 39157 or Oak Grove Cemetery Fund: 20659 Hwy 17, Lexington, MS 39095.