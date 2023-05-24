Marilyn Watkins Walker, 100, passed away at her residence on Thursday,May 18, 2023.

She was a retired bookkeeper for Scott Petroleum, and member of First Baptist Church in Lexington.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents William Melton and Clara Roberts Watkins, her husband A G Walker, and son Bob Walker. Mrs. Walker had a love for Family and Flowers.

The family requests memorials to French Camp Academy.

Marilyn is survived by three grandsons, Rob Walker (Niki) of Benton, MS, Derek Walker (Elizabeth) of Lexington, MS, and Greg Walker (Krystle) of Greenwood, MS and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Saturday, May 20th, graveside at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington with Mortimer-Southern Funeral Home in charge.