Funeral services for Mr. John Robert Kimbrough, 38, of Meadville, MS, were held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Faith Presbyterian Church in Brookhaven, MS at 11:00 AM Burial followed in the Midway Cemetery in Meadville, MS. Rev. Brady Nelson officiated the service with assistance from Rev. Calvin Cosnahan, Rev. Marvin Howard, Rev. Dr. David Cox, Rev. Dr. Leon Smith, Dr. Elmo P. Gabbert and Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. Franklin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation was held at Franklin Funeral Home on Friday, May, 19, 2023, from 5:30 PM until 8:00 PM and resumed at Faith Presbyterian Church in Brookhaven, MS on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM.

John Robert Kimbrough was born in Flowood, MS, on December 14, 1984. He died at his home in Meadville, MS, on May 16, 2023. He was 38.

A lifelong resident of Meadville, John’s education began at home, where he developed a strong and conscientious work ethic, learned to think creatively, and to approach problem solving with tenacity. He went on to become a lifelong learner, demonstrating initiative and diligently applying himself to pursue his goals. He obtained his CDL license and worked as a shop assistant at Herring Gas Company. He was also self-employed as a property manager and landscaper. In everything he did, he worked as unto the Lord.

Trust in God’s faithfulness was a hallmark of John Robert’s life, and he prioritized time in God’s Word. He found great joy in singing, and playing the guitar and piano. He could often be found serving at church and community events, and was never too busy to help a friend. Despite the challenges he faced, he was a persistent purveyor of kindness and joy. Throughout his life, his character reflected a level of maturity that was beyond his years. He was pure in heart and gentle in spirit. John Robert was no respecter of persons and he had the ability to make everyone feel loved and special. He remembered names and faces with ease, and if he said he would pray for you, he did. God heard and answered those prayers borne out of a simple and sincere faith.

John Robert joins sisters Angela Joy and Emily Parker Kimbrough, who preceded him through death into eternal life. He is survived by his parents, Robert E. (Bob) and Doris Lynn (Susie) Kimbrough of Meadville, MS; siblings Holli (Pascal) Bizarro of Bowling Green, OH, Lindsay (Allin) Alexander (Katie) Kimbrough of Little Rock, AR; and Anna Grace (Nathan) Shideler of Franklin, TN; and nephews and nieces, Parker and Annabella Bizarro, Lilah and Olivia Kimbrough, and Emily, Shepard, Micah, Lynlee, and Mary Alice Shideler.

He also leaves behind a multitude of treasured friends, young and old, near and far. To know John Robert was to love him, and to be known by him was to have a taste of God’s love personally delivered. His life was not as long as some, but he filled it, one day at a time, with things that matter—love for God, love for neighbors, integrity, humility, faith, kindness, determination, service, and joy. He will be remembered with great fondness and sorely missed by many until we see him again. In his unassuming and gentle ways, he crafted a legacy of vast and deep impact that will continue to touch and inspire us all for the rest of our lives.

Gifts in his honor may be directed to Faith Presbyterian Kindergarten. Donations may be made online at: fpkbrookhaven.org/donate or by mail at: PO Box 5090, Brookhaven, MS, 39603. Please include the note “For FPK – in memoriam of John Robert Kimbrough.” Thank you for the gift of being part of John Robert’s life. He loved you. Thank you for celebrating his life with us today.

Pallbearers were M. Koby Padgett, Bradley S. Hollinger, Madison F. Smith, Robert T. Kimbrough, F. Prentiss Smith, John M. (Duke) Kimbrough, IV.

Honorary Pallbearers were Fred Hollinger, Bruce Hollinger, Mark Hollinger, Paul Padgett, Herbert Thornton, Denver Goodson, Elmo P. (Bubba) Gabbert, Jr., Bro. Pat Sullivan, Derrick Gant, Matthew Holt, Jeremy Orr, Hollis McGehee.

To share condolences please visit www.franklinfh.com.