Services for Arthur Wayne Rhea will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 3:15 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Lexington, MS. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 10, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Howard-Allen Educational Bldg (beside the Presbyterian Church). Committal service will be on Monday, June 12 at 11:00 a.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS.