Betty Faye McBride Carroll, 68, of Lexington, Mississippi passed away Saturday, June 3rd, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Sallis, Miss. She was a homemaker, and the former owner of Fashion Cleaners in Lexington.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Carroll, parents, Otha and Lurline Tyson McBride, her brother Larry McBride and sister Mary Ables.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Tamara (Joey) Walbert of Sallis, MS, Kristan Pounders (Conner) of Wiggins, MS, Lesleigh Reeves (Bill) of Madison, MS; and son Andy Carroll of

New Madrid, MO.

She is also survived by her sisters, Joyce Van Henderson (Nick) of Crestview, FL, and Sarah Purvis (Glenn) of Baker, FL; brothers, Leo McBride of Jackson, MS, Pat McBride (Barbara) of Pearl, MS, Gifford McBride (Judy) of Belzoni, MS, Don McBride (Anita) of Lexington, MS, Michael McBride of Ridgeland, MS, and Moses McBride of Florida; and seven grandchildren, Joseph, Lailon, Lauren and Reese Walbert, Olivia James Pounders, Lynleigh and Logan Carroll.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, June 7th from the First Baptist Church in Lexington, MS at 1 P.M, with visitation Tuesday night at Mortimer-Southern Funeral Home, 100 Pine St, Lexington, MS from 6 PM until 8 PM.

Interment was in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington, Miss.