Rachael Hughes Turri, 66, of Kenton, TN, died on 8th of June in Olive Branch, MS. Although she faced the challenges of ovarian cancer for several months, she never lost the essence of her true self. Rachael maintained her appreciation for the simple things in life and expressed gratitude for the life she had been given. While her body may be gone, her spirit lives on in the lives she touched.

Rachael was from a lot of places, but often stated she liked states with lots of double letters. She was born March 2, 1957, in New Orleans, LA. Adopted at birth, she was raised in Lexington, MS, by her loving parents Frank and Pauline Hughes. She was a graduate of Belhaven University and The University of Mississippi where she received degrees in both art and interior design. She was later married and raised her three children in Memphis, TN where she worked as an artist painting exquisite murals and designing comfortably chic spaces in clients’ homes. She spent her remaining years at her cabin retreat in Kenton, TN surrounded by her beautiful gardens, wildlife, and miles of farmland.

Rachael was a lover of art, music, and good food. She enjoyed searching for antiques and collecting oddities. Plants, frogs, and birds brought her immense joy, while having her hands in the dirt filled her soul with happiness. The only thing she might have loved more was teaching and sharing these experiences with her children and others. A dear friend said “What a beautiful creative person, always dreaming in color. She could always see the beauty around her in the garden, food, people, everything.”

She is preceded in death by her mother Pauline Hughes, her father Frank Hughes, and brother Jim Hughes. She is survived by her Husband Tom Turri, her three children Emma Turri (Patt), Amanda Billingsley (Danny), Thomas Turri, Brother Jeff Hughes (Ronda), and her grandsons Antonio ‘Tony’ Bravo, and Peyton Billingsley, and bonus grandson Killian Dahmer.

Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the home of Emma Turri and Patrick Dahmer.

Donations can be made in her Memory: Carpenter Art Garden – PO Box 11529 Memphis, TN 38111.